Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Yankees.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .442.
- In 63.3% of his 98 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.253
|AVG
|.247
|.291
|OBP
|.289
|.460
|SLG
|.424
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|48/10
|10
|SB
|17
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
