South Africa and Sweden will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a game that begins at 1:00 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.

The game featuring Sweden and South Africa will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Sweden vs. South Africa

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away South Africa July 23 - Home Italy July 29 - Home Argentina August 2 - Away

Sweden's Recent Performance

Sweden made the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup, and was eliminated by England 2-1.

Kosovare Asllani netted three goals in the competition.

Additionally, Elin Rubensson chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Sweden is 1-2-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).

In its most recent game versus a 2023 Women's World Cup team on April 11, 2023, Sweden drew with Norway 3-3.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Zecira Musovic #1

Jonna Andersson #2

Linda Sembrant #3

Hanna Lundkvist #4

Anna Sandberg #5

Magdalena Eriksson #6

Madelen Janogy #7

Lina Hurtig #8

Kosovare Asllani #9

Sofia Jakobsson #10

Stina Blackstenius #11

Jennifer Falk #12

Amanda Ilestedt #13

Nathalie Bjorn #14

Rebecka Blomqvist #15

Filippa Angeldal #16

Caroline Seger #17

Fridolina Rolfo #18

Johanna Kaneryd #19

Hanna Bennison #20

Tove Enblom #21

Olivia Schough #22

Elin Rubensson #23

South Africa Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Sweden July 23 - Away Argentina July 27 - Away Italy August 2 - Home

South Africa's Recent Performance

After collecting no wins (zero points) in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, South Africa was eliminated.

Thembi Kgatlana notched one goal over the course of the event.

In addition, Linda Motlhalo posted one assist.

South Africa went 3-0-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -13.

South Africa's 4-1 loss to Australia on October 8, 2022 was the last time it played against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

South Africa's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster