Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees will look to out-hit Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +190. The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -250 +190 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 5-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 45 of its 99 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 13-35 15-26 13-44 20-51 8-19

