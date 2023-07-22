Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nick Pratto (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .243.
- In 43 of 72 games this year (59.7%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (34.7%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.252
|.351
|OBP
|.304
|.363
|SLG
|.390
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|43/18
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (9-2) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
