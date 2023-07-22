Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Kevin Gausman toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays, and Logan Gilbert getting the call for the Mariners.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for July 22.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (6-8) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.

KC: Singer NYY: Cole 19 (102.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (123 IP) 5.70 ERA 2.78 7.1 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -250

-250 KC Odds to Win: +190

+190 Total: 8 runs

Rockies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-4) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

COL: Anderson MIA: Cueto 13 (54.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (4 IP) 6.26 ERA 9.00 6.3 K/9 2.3

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with Kutter Crawford (4-4) when the teams meet on Saturday.

NYM: Senga BOS: Crawford 17 (95.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (67.1 IP) 3.20 ERA 3.61 11.5 K/9 9.0

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Michael Fulmer (1-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.

STL: Mikolas CHC: Fulmer 21 (121.2 IP) Games/IP 43 (42.2 IP) 4.14 ERA 4.43 6.1 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHC Odds to Win: -105

Dodgers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (5-1) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (8-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

LAD: Miller TEX: Dunning 9 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (99 IP) 4.25 ERA 2.91 8.7 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rangers

LAD Odds to Win: -125

-125 TEX Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Diamondbacks at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-2) when the teams face off Saturday.

ARI: TBD CIN: Williamson - Games/IP 11 (52.2 IP) - ERA 4.78 - K/9 7.0

Blue Jays at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Gilbert (8-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.

TOR: Gausman SEA: Gilbert 19 (115.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (113.1 IP) 3.03 ERA 3.65 11.9 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mariners

TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 SEA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will look to Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

BAL: Rodriguez TB: McClanahan 11 (50.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (102 IP) 7.33 ERA 2.56 10.7 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -185

-185 BAL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Padres at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-4) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matt Manning (3-1) when the teams play on Saturday.

SD: Lugo DET: Manning 14 (75 IP) Games/IP 6 (34.2 IP) 3.72 ERA 3.12 8.5 K/9 6.0

Giants at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (6-8) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

SF: Webb WSH: Gray 20 (133 IP) Games/IP 19 (105.1 IP) 3.32 ERA 3.59 9.1 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Giants at Nationals

SF Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (8-3) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will look to James Paxton (5-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

NYM: Scherzer BOS: Paxton 17 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (59 IP) 3.99 ERA 3.51 10.2 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Mets at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYM Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Phillies at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Tanner Bibee (5-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

PHI: Wheeler CLE: Bibee 19 (111.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (76 IP) 3.96 ERA 3.32 10.2 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Guardians

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 CLE Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Braves at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Allan Winans (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (3-2) when the teams meet on Saturday.

ATL: Winans MIL: Houser 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 12 (57 IP) - ERA 3.79 - K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Braves at Brewers

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

White Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Sonny Gray (4-4) when the clubs meet Saturday.

CHW: Cease MIN: Gray 20 (107.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (105.1 IP) 4.18 ERA 3.08 10.8 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Paul Blackburn (1-2) when the clubs play on Saturday.

HOU: Javier OAK: Blackburn 18 (96.1 IP) Games/IP 9 (42.2 IP) 4.39 ERA 5.48 8.3 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics

HOU Odds to Win: -200

-200 OAK Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Pirates at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (2-6) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

PIT: Bido LAA: Detmers 7 (27 IP) Games/IP 17 (91.2 IP) 5.00 ERA 4.42 8.3 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -190

-190 PIT Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

