Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (97) this season.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 97), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|48
|.253
|AVG
|.242
|.291
|OBP
|.285
|.460
|SLG
|.423
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|47/10
|10
|SB
|17
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Cole tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.
