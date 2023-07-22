The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.441) and total hits (97) this season.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 97), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .253 AVG .242 .291 OBP .285 .460 SLG .423 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 47/10 10 SB 17

Yankees Pitching Rankings