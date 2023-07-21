Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .200 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (22 of 43), with multiple hits seven times (16.3%).
- He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.195
|AVG
|.206
|.225
|OBP
|.260
|.312
|SLG
|.368
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|14/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
