The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .200 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (22 of 43), with multiple hits seven times (16.3%).
  • He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 12 of 43 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 20
.195 AVG .206
.225 OBP .260
.312 SLG .368
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
8 RBI 4
14/2 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.
