As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) lead the NFL.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Chiefs games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on offense, ranking best in the with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs had a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 on the road last year.

Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Nick Bolton posted 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

