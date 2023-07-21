Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .447, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 61 of 96 games this season (63.5%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.1%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 33 games this season (34.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this season (44 of 96), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.253
|AVG
|.249
|.291
|OBP
|.292
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.31, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
