Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on July 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .447, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 61 of 96 games this season (63.5%), including multiple hits 27 times (28.1%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 33 games this season (34.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45.8% of his games this season (44 of 96), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .253 AVG .249 .291 OBP .292 .460 SLG .434 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

Yankees Pitching Rankings