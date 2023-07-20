Royals vs. Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 20
The Kansas City Royals (28-69) host the Detroit Tigers (43-52) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
The Tigers will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (4-6, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-9, 5.05 ERA).
Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season. He is 1-9 with a 5.05 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, July 4, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
- Greinke is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Greinke has put together 15 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Zack Greinke vs. Tigers
- He will face a Tigers team that is batting .229 as a unit (29th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .367 (29th in the league) with 90 total home runs (26th in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Tigers this season, Greinke has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen
- Lorenzen (4-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.142 in 16 games this season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Lorenzen has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Michael Lorenzen vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 363 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .233 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 29th in the league.
- The Royals have gone 11-for-44 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
