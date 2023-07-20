On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is batting .245 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Pratto has had a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).
  • He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21 games this year (30.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 25 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 32
.238 AVG .252
.352 OBP .305
.369 SLG .395
10 XBH 11
3 HR 3
17 RBI 13
42/17 K/BB 62/9
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
