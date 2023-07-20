After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .210.
  • Melendez has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (14.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 90), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Melendez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 42
.209 AVG .211
.294 OBP .284
.356 SLG .322
14 XBH 13
6 HR 1
19 RBI 14
53/22 K/BB 56/14
2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen (4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
