The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .199.

Isbel has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).

In 42 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .192 AVG .206 .224 OBP .260 .301 SLG .368 6 XBH 8 1 HR 1 8 RBI 4 13/2 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings