Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .199.
- Isbel has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.192
|AVG
|.206
|.224
|OBP
|.260
|.301
|SLG
|.368
|6
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|13/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (4-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.