Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .248 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- In 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), with two or more runs seven times (10.4%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.241
|AVG
|.254
|.286
|OBP
|.320
|.405
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/9
|2
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
