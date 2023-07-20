The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.

Waters has gotten a hit in 24 of 39 games this year (61.5%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (11 of 39), with more than one RBI three times (7.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .296 AVG .203 .367 OBP .224 .493 SLG .297 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 31/2 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings