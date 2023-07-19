When the Detroit Tigers (42-52) and Kansas City Royals (28-68) meet at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, July 19, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for the Tigers, while the Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 16-41 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

