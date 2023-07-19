Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 82 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .375 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 361 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.22 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.438 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Yarbrough (2-4) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, July 9.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Yarbrough has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 11 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Daniel Lynch Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen

