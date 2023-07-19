Wednesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (28-68) taking on the Detroit Tigers (42-52) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for the Tigers and Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (30.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 16-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (361 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule