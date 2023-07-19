Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .197 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Isbel has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this season (48.8%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
- In 41 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 10 games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.188
|AVG
|.206
|.222
|OBP
|.260
|.290
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|16/5
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (5-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
