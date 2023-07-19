On Wednesday, Kyle Isbel (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is batting .197 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Isbel has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this season (48.8%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
  • In 41 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • In 10 games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (29.3%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.188 AVG .206
.222 OBP .260
.290 SLG .368
5 XBH 8
1 HR 1
7 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Rodriguez (5-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
