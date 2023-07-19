On Wednesday, Edward Olivares (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .248 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 59.7% of his 67 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 24 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .241 AVG .254 .286 OBP .320 .405 SLG .430 10 XBH 13 4 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 20/9 2 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings