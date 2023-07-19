Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .452.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 33 games this year (34.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.258
|AVG
|.249
|.297
|OBP
|.292
|.469
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|37/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (5-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
