Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on July 18, 2023
Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.
- He's slashed .257/.298/.458 so far this year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Skubal Stats
- Tarik Skubal will take to the mound for the Tigers, his third start of the season.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 46 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .227/.306/.394 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
