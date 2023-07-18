Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (42-51) will clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (27-68) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Royals have +145 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (2-4, 4.18 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a record of 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 10-29 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Drew Waters 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

