Daniel Lynch will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals aiming to take down Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 82 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .371 this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 350 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.432 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lynch (2-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, July 7, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Lynch has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Guardians W 4-1 Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/15/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Daniel Lynch Luis Severino

