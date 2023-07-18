Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (27-68) and the Detroit Tigers (42-51) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 18.
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-4).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-8.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those games.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 11 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (350 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Guardians
|W 4-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Shane Bieber
|July 15
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Alec Marsh vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 15
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Cole Ragans vs Shawn Armstrong
|July 16
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Zach Eflin
|July 17
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Matt Manning
|July 18
|Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tarik Skubal
|July 19
|Tigers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 20
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brady Singer vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Gerrit Cole
|July 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Luis Severino
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.