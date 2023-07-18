Tuesday's game features the Kansas City Royals (27-68) and the Detroit Tigers (42-51) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 18.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (2-4).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (29.3%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 11 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.7 runs per game (350 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

