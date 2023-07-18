On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .212 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Melendez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .278 with one homer.

In 60.2% of his games this year (53 of 88), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has an RBI in 20 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .213 AVG .211 .301 OBP .284 .367 SLG .322 14 XBH 13 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 50/22 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings