Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on July 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .244 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 22 of 37 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (24.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven home a run in 10 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .286 AVG .203 .366 OBP .224 .476 SLG .297 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 20/5 K/BB 31/2 3 SB 1

