Matt Manning will take the hill for the Detroit Tigers (41-51) on Monday, July 17 versus the Kansas City Royals (27-67), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Tigers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Manning - DET (3-1, 3.72 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 6.33 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Tigers have a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 24 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 21 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Michael Massey 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Drew Waters 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.