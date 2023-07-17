Monday's game features the Kansas City Royals (27-67) and the Detroit Tigers (41-51) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 17.

The probable starters are Matt Manning (3-1) for the Tigers and Jordan Lyles (1-11) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Royals have come away with 24 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 21 times in 72 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (348 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

