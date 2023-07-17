The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .211 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 59.8% of his 87 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (8.0%, and 2.0% of his trips to the plate).

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (23.0%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (11.5%).

In 32.2% of his games this season (28 of 87), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .211 AVG .211 .296 OBP .284 .367 SLG .322 14 XBH 13 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 50/21 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

