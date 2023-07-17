The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .210 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

In 31 of 68 games this year (45.6%) Massey has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

In four games this season, he has homered (5.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Massey has driven in a run in 16 games this year (23.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.8%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (20.6%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .235 AVG .188 .313 OBP .220 .357 SLG .259 8 XBH 3 2 HR 2 12 RBI 10 29/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

