J.P. Crawford and Byron Buxton will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 18th in MLB action with 104 total home runs.

Seattle is 24th in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 28th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Seattle ranks 19th in runs scored with 410 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The Mariners have the lowest WHIP in the majors (1.169).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 120 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.1) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.172 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (7-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gilbert is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Gilbert will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, July 8.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Astros L 3-2 Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros W 3-1 Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/15/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Home George Kirby Michael Lorenzen 7/16/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Bryce Miller Reese Olson 7/17/2023 Twins - Home Logan Gilbert Sonny Gray 7/18/2023 Twins - Home Bryan Woo Bailey Ober 7/19/2023 Twins - Home Luis Castillo Kenta Maeda 7/20/2023 Twins - Home George Kirby Pablo Lopez 7/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bryce Miller Kevin Gausman 7/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home - Dylan Cease

