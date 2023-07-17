On Monday, Drew Waters (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .252 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

In 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%) Waters has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 36), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has had an RBI in 10 games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season (12 of 36), with two or more runs five times (13.9%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .305 AVG .203 .388 OBP .224 .508 SLG .297 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 18/5 K/BB 31/2 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings