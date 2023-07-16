Wander Franco and Bobby Witt Jr. are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+180). The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests). In three straight games, Kansas City and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (28.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has entered 18 games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is 6-12 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 93 games with a total.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-33 13-34 14-25 12-41 19-48 7-18

