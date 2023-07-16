On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.299), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (95) this season.

Witt Jr. is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 60 of 92 games this season (65.2%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (32 of 92), with two or more RBI 10 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.7% of his games this season (43 of 92), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .265 AVG .249 .306 OBP .292 .464 SLG .434 17 XBH 19 8 HR 7 27 RBI 21 36/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

