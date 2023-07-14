The Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) visit the Kansas City Royals (26-65) to start a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Royals a series loss to the Guardians.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh (0-2, 7.00 ERA).

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-2, 7.00 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh (0-2) pitches first for the Royals to make his third start this season.

His last time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .265 against him this season. He has a 7.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings over his two appearances.

Marsh will look to secure his second game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.10 and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .232 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .371 (28th in the league) with 78 home runs.

The Royals have gone 4-for-18 with an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

