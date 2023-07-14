The field is dwindling at the Swiss Open Gstaad, with Pedro Cachin set for a quarterfinal against Jaume Munar. Cachin has +550 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Roy Emerson Arena.

Cachin at the 2023 Swiss Open Gstaad

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Cachin's Next Match

Cachin will play Munar in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 8:30 AM ET, after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in the previous round 7-6, 7-6.

Cachin is currently listed at -105 to win his next match against Munar.

Cachin Stats

In the Round of 16, Cachin won 7-6, 7-6 versus Bautista Agut on Thursday.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Cachin is 14-24 and has yet to win a title.

Cachin is 8-11 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament titles.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cachin has played 38 matches and 26.8 games per match.

On clay, Cachin has played 19 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 26.0 games per match while winning 50.0% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Cachin has won 74.6% of his games on serve, and 19.4% on return.

Cachin has claimed 75.5% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 23.2% of his return games.

