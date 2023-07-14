MJ Melendez returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay RaysJuly 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .206 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 49 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (19 of 84), with two or more RBI nine times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .201 AVG .211 .294 OBP .284 .344 SLG .322 12 XBH 13 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 56/14 1 SB 3

