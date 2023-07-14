Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia is available when the Kansas City Royals battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .284 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 5.2% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.318
|AVG
|.248
|.364
|OBP
|.319
|.436
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/8
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.0 per game).
- Glasnow (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.