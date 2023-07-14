Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Guardians) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 93 hits and an OBP of .300, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .442.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 58 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (14.4%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 34.4% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .266 AVG .249 .309 OBP .292 .451 SLG .434 15 XBH 19 7 HR 7 26 RBI 21 34/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

