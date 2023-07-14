Bernarda Pera faces Diana Shnaider to open play in the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary (in the round of 32). In her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon), she was knocked out by Viktoriya Tomova in the round of 128. Pera's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Romai Tennis Academy are +600, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Pera at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Pera's Next Match

In her opening match at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Pera will face Shnaider on Tuesday, July 18 at 4:00 AM ET in the round of 32.

Pera Stats

Pera most recently played on July 4, 2023, a 7-6, 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 99-ranked Tomova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

Pera has won two of her 24 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 28-22.

Pera has won two tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, with a record of 14-5.

Pera has played 21.7 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year across all court types.

On clay, Pera has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.4 games per match while winning 57.0% of games.

Over the past year, Pera has won 67.2% of her service games, and she has won 35.5% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Pera has won 66.8% of her games on serve, and 47.2% on return.

