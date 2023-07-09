The Cleveland Guardians (45-44) will look to Jose Ramirez when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-65) at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +190 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-250). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have won in 22, or 28.6%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

