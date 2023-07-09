Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 77 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 333 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.27 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, May 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the Oakland Athletics.

Yarbrough has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 2.6 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Twins L 9-3 Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins L 5-0 Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Daniel Lynch Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians L 10-6 Away Brady Singer Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Shane Bieber 7/14/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/15/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/16/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/17/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/18/2023 Tigers - Home - -

