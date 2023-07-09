How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 77 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 333 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.27 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.449 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) for his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, May 7, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the Oakland Athletics.
- Yarbrough has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 2.6 innings per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kenta Maeda
|7/5/2023
|Twins
|L 5-0
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Pablo Lopez
|7/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Tanner Bibee
|7/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Aaron Civale
|7/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-6
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|7/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Shane Bieber
|7/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
