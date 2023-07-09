Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -250 +200 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 22, or 28.6%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has won two of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 90 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 12-34 13-25 12-39 18-46 7-18

