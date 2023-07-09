Sunday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (45-44) and the Kansas City Royals (25-65) squaring off at Progressive Field (on July 9) at 1:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Guardians.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 28.6%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a mark of 2-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (333 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.27) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule