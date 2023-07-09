Michael Massey -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey has six doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .209.
  • Massey has gotten a hit in 30 of 64 games this year (46.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.6%).
  • He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has had at least one RBI in 23.4% of his games this year (15 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%).
  • In 14 of 64 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 34
.261 AVG .167
.343 OBP .202
.398 SLG .222
8 XBH 2
2 HR 2
12 RBI 8
28/10 K/BB 34/4
2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
