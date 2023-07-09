Matt Duffy -- with an on-base percentage of .208 in his past 10 games, 131 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .284.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 24 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .333 AVG .235 .397 OBP .278 .412 SLG .314 2 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings