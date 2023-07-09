Matt Duffy -- with an on-base percentage of .208 in his past 10 games, 131 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .284.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 24 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.333 AVG .235
.397 OBP .278
.412 SLG .314
2 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bieber (5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
