The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 92 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

In 57 of 89 games this season (64.0%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (29.2%).

He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 89), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.2% of his games this year (42 of 89), with two or more runs five times (5.6%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .266 AVG .247 .309 OBP .288 .451 SLG .430 15 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 21 34/11 K/BB 45/10 10 SB 17

Guardians Pitching Rankings