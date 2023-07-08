The Kansas City Royals (25-64) hope to break their five-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (44-44), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (0-1) for the Guardians and Brady Singer (5-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs Singer - KC (5-7, 5.52 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.52 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.

Singer is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Singer is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 17 appearances this season.

Brady Singer vs. Guardians

He will face off against a Guardians offense that ranks 15th in the league with 741 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .373 (27th in the league) with 60 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Singer has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

The Guardians will hand the ball to Williams (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .185 in three games this season.

Williams will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Gavin Williams vs. Royals

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 327 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 76 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 1-for-21 over seven innings.

