Royals vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 8
The Kansas City Royals (25-64) hope to break their five-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (44-44), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Gavin Williams (0-1) for the Guardians and Brady Singer (5-7) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs Singer - KC (5-7, 5.52 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer
- Singer (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.52 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.52, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
- Singer is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Singer is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 17 appearances this season.
Brady Singer vs. Guardians
- He will face off against a Guardians offense that ranks 15th in the league with 741 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .373 (27th in the league) with 60 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Singer has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Williams (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .185 in three games this season.
- Williams will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Gavin Williams vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 327 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 76 home runs (28th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 1-for-21 over seven innings.
