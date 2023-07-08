Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .219 with five doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 48 games this season.
- In seven games this season (14.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (22.9%), including four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.208
|AVG
|.227
|.400
|OBP
|.293
|.321
|SLG
|.293
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|17/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
